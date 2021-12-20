3,397 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,397 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Todd County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 9.6%, the first time it has been below 10% in two weeks.

There are currently 1,485 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 366 of those in ICU beds. This is down from 1,556 hospitalizations from the day before, with 374 of those in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 153 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 15

Cass – 9

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 18

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 32

Koochiching – 10

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 15

Morrison – 16

Polk – 8

Roseau – 12

Todd – 4

Wadena – 3

