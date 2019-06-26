Lakeland PBS
Three People Rescued From Blackduck Lake

Jun. 26 2019

Three people were rescued from Blackduck Lake, after their boat began spinning in the water. The incident happened yesterday at 6:39 a.m.

Beltrami County 911 communications center received a 911 call regarding a boat spinning in circles on Blackduck Lake and that the three occupants in the boat were in the water.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR Enforcement, Blackduck Police Department, and Blackduck Ambulance responded. While emergency responders were en route, the three boaters in the water were rescued by other boaters.

The individuals were identified at James Waltz, 64, of Hines, Benda Waltz, 56, of Hines and Holy Stevens, 29, of Austin. The individuals did not receive any injuries.

The watercraft was recovered with the assistance of Minnesota DNR Enforcement and Blackduck Police Department. Operator error appears to the cause of the incident and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office James Harbaugh of Tenstrike, Nicholas Harbaugh of Mantorville, and Shawn Schrieber of Theilman for their quick response and assistance.

