2nd Annual Bemidji Women’s Expo Ready To Kick Off

May. 11 2019

Northern Minnesota’s largest Women’s Expo is back for its second year. Over 50 vendors will be at the event this Saturday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

There will be several breakout sessions throughout the event. Topics will range from healthy food preparations to self-defense. There will also be food trucks, projects, and spirits tasting. This year, the Women’s Expo has partnered with Edith Sanford Breast Center.

“Being involved with Women’s Expo again is about empowering and inspiring women, and so one of the ways in collaborations is we wanted to partner with a non-profit in the community that did exactly those things,” said Sanford Center Associate Executive Director Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard.

The Women’s Expo will take place at the Sanford Center Saturday, May 11th beginning at 9 in the morning. Tickets are $5.

Malaak Khattab

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

