2,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 2,674 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Three people in Beltrami County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and two between the ages of 90 and 94.
- One person in Hubbard County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person in Todd County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person in Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 41,931 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 266 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 40
- Cass – 19
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 32
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 28
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 10
- Mille Lacs – 31
- Morrison – 20
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 24
- Wadena – 7
