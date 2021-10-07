2,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 2,674 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Three people in Beltrami County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and two between the ages of 90 and 94.

One person in Hubbard County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person in Todd County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person in Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 41,931 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 266 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 40

Cass – 19

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 32

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 28

Koochiching – 9

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 31

Morrison – 20

Polk – 9

Roseau – 12

Todd – 24

Wadena – 7

