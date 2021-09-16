2,484 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported fourteen new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,484 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Ing county resident aged 70-74, an Itasca County resident aged 90-94, a Morrison County resident aged 75-79, and a Wadena County resident aged 85-89.
The new cases came from 37,598 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 220 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 14
- Cass – 12
- Clearwater — 1
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 24
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods — 6
- Mahnomen – 11
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 16
- Todd – 19
- Wadena — 12
