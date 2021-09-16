2,484 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported fourteen new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,484 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Ing county resident aged 70-74, an Itasca County resident aged 90-94, a Morrison County resident aged 75-79, and a Wadena County resident aged 85-89.

The new cases came from 37,598 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 220 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 14

Cass – 12

Clearwater — 1

Crow Wing – 34

Hubbard – 24

Itasca – 19

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods — 6

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 18

Polk – 21

Roseau – 16

Todd – 19

Wadena — 12

