243 New Cases of COVID-19, 21 More Deaths Reported on Monday

Betsy Melin — Apr. 24 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 is reported at 221 on Friday, according to the state Health Department.

There have been 21 new deaths reported, matching yesterday as the highest one-day death toll from the virus.

There have been a total of 3,185 cases reported in Minnesota, an increase of 243 cases since yesterday. This is also a one-day high.

There have been a total of 756 cases requiring hospitalization. Of those, 278 are currently hospitalized, and 111 are hospitalized in the ICU.

58 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a total of 1,594 released from isolation.

There have been 53,787 tests administered so far. Governor Tim Walz says with the high increase of testing expected soon, the total of confirmed cases is expected to rise significantly.

By — Betsy Melin

