22-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Dies in Rollover Accident in Clearwater County

A 22-year-old woman from Bemidji has died in a rollover crash in Clearwater County.

Morgan Taylor Avenson passed away in the accident yesterday on Highway 92 and 506th Street in Gonvick around 2:51 A.M.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reported that a 1998 Toyota 4runner was traveling east on Highway 92 when the vehicle lost control and entered the south ditch, rolling multiple times before it came to a stop.

Avenson, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead. It was reported that she was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the accident, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol was involved.

The report also stated that 29-year-old Kendra Kristine Platow of Shevlin was the passenger inside the vehicle. Platow was sent to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Platow was reported as wearing her seat belt and had zero signs of alcohol use.

There is no further information on the accident at this time.

