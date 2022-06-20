Lakeland PBS

22-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Dies in Rollover Accident in Clearwater County

Emma HudziakJun. 20 2022

A 22-year-old woman from Bemidji has died in a rollover crash in Clearwater County.

Morgan Taylor Avenson passed away in the accident yesterday on Highway 92 and 506th Street in Gonvick around 2:51 A.M.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reported that a 1998 Toyota 4runner was traveling east on Highway 92 when the vehicle lost control and entered the south ditch, rolling multiple times before it came to a stop.

Avenson, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead. It was reported that she was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the accident, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol was involved.

The report also stated that 29-year-old Kendra Kristine Platow of Shevlin was the passenger inside the vehicle. Platow was sent to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Platow was reported as wearing her seat belt and had zero signs of alcohol use.

There is no further information on the accident at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

One Arrested After Stabbing in Bemidji

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

8th Loop the Lake Festival in Bemidji Set for Saturday

Brantley Gilbert to Take Stage at Sanford Center Sept. 30th

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.