22 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,142 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

The state of Minnesota today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,142 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 30 and 34

One person from Todd County between the ages of 90 and 94

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 5.8%, down from 7.8% the week before. Case growth has also seen a decline and is at 19.2 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 33.6 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 512 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 122 from a week ago. 75 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 29 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 182 new cases reported over the three-day period in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 34

Cass – 15

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 28

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 27

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 17

Morrison – 14

Polk – 5

Roseau – 1

Todd – 7

Wadena – 4

