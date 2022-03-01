Lakeland PBS

22 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,142 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,142 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 30 and 34
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 90 and 94

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 5.8%, down from 7.8% the week before. Case growth has also seen a decline and is at 19.2 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 33.6 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 512 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 122 from a week ago. 75 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 29 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 182 new cases reported over the three-day period in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 34
  • Cass – 15
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 28
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 27
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 17
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 4

