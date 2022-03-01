22 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,142 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,142 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 30 and 34
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 90 and 94
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 5.8%, down from 7.8% the week before. Case growth has also seen a decline and is at 19.2 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 33.6 cases per 100,000 the week before.
There are currently 512 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 122 from a week ago. 75 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 29 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 182 new cases reported over the three-day period in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 34
- Cass – 15
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 28
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 27
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 17
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 4
