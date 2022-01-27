Lakeland PBS

21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota

Emma HudziakJan. 27 2022

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Twenty-one members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with transporting and distributing fentanyl and heroin in northern Minnesota, according to officials.

Duluth police said that between June and December of 2021, traffickers brought large amounts of drugs from Illinois to midlevel dealers and consumers in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Fourteen people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for seven more.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force discovered that traffickers last year transported and sold more than 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, which had a street value of $725,600, authorities said.

Court documents say the Chicago man who led the organization sold drugs to undercover officers and was coordinating meetings between customers and his runners.

In addition to drug trafficking, some members of the ring are also charged with robbery, attempted arson, arson and fraudulent use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, the Star Tribune reported.

Three of the 21 accused in the case are also charged with conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree for a plan to burn down a duplex in Duluth, a plan that was stopped by investigators who were monitoring the residence.

Two of the three are also charged with setting a fire at an apartment building in Duluth last October. According to authorities, a tenant told investigators he had been beaten with a pistol before his apartment was set on fire with a blow torch.

The resident of the apartment had worked for organization. but didn’t want to anymore, according to court records.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Hundreds Take State-Paid Nursing Assistant Training

Bemidji School District Explains Emergency Closure Due to Staff Shortages

Red Bull Heavy Metal Rail Jam in Duluth Sees Snowboarders Soar

Judge Stops Minnesota Hospital from Disconnecting Ventilator

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.