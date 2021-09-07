UPDATED: 2,088 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported twelve new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,088 new coronavirus cases. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.

Due to the state not reporting any data on the Labor Day holiday, today’s figures represent data from Friday.

The new cases came from 42,727 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 141 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 9

Beltrami – 23

Cass – 14

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 12

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 12

Morrison – 7

Polk – 9

Roseau – 14

Todd – 10

Wadena – 7

Editor’s note: As originally written, this report was missing case data from probable cases (antigen testing) and only included confirmed cases (PCR testing). We apologize for the error.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today