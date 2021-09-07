UPDATED: 2,088 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Tuesday in Minnesota
The state today reported twelve new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,088 new coronavirus cases. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.
Due to the state not reporting any data on the Labor Day holiday, today’s figures represent data from Friday.
The new cases came from 42,727 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 141 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 9
- Beltrami – 23
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 14
- Todd – 10
- Wadena – 7
Editor’s note: As originally written, this report was missing case data from probable cases (antigen testing) and only included confirmed cases (PCR testing). We apologize for the error.
