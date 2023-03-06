2 Individuals Die in Separate Incidents South of Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy died in separate incidents in Clearwater County over the weekend.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on March 4 at approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies received a report of a partially clothed male laying in the roadway in the Rice Lake community, located south of Bagley. Upon arriving to the scene, emergency officials learned the victim, 44-year-old William Keezer of Naytahwaush, became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered. The male was transported to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The following day, on March 5 at 9:10 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received another report of an unresponsive body in the Rice Lake area. On the scene, life-saving measures were provided before the victim, who was a 15-year-old male, was brought to Sanford Bagley Medical Center. The victim was eventually pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office requests the public not to speculate on or identify the victims on social media. Information on the cases will be released when appropriate. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.

Updated 3-6-23 with the name of the first victim.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today