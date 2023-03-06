Lakeland PBS

2 Individuals Die in Separate Incidents South of Bagley

Mary BalstadMar. 6 2023

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy died in separate incidents in Clearwater County over the weekend.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on March 4 at approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies received a report of a partially clothed male laying in the roadway in the Rice Lake community, located south of Bagley. Upon arriving to the scene, emergency officials learned the victim, 44-year-old William Keezer of Naytahwaush, became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered. The male was transported to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The following day, on March 5 at 9:10 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received another report of an unresponsive body in the Rice Lake area. On the scene, life-saving measures were provided before the victim, who was a 15-year-old male, was brought to Sanford Bagley Medical Center. The victim was eventually pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office requests the public not to speculate on or identify the victims on social media. Information on the cases will be released when appropriate. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.

Updated 3-6-23 with the name of the first victim.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Most MN Counties at Low COVID-19 Community Levels, Some Rated Medium

Beltrami Co. Officers Recover Stolen Snowmobile Following Fatal Crash

State Rep. Grossell Cited in Clearwater County for DWI

Area Legislators, Sheriffs Opposed to Proposed Gun Storage Bill in MN House

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.