1st National Bank Bemidji Celebrating 125th Anniversary

Justin OthoudtDec. 6 2022

It goes without saying that 125 years is a long period of time, especially for a locally established bank, which is what makes 1st National Bank Bemidji’s 125th anniversary a monumental achievement.

“I guess time flies, as they say,” said 1st National Bank Bemidji President Hugh Welle. “It’s been a ride and an effort to get here.”

It’s possible the Welle family best understands the bank’s journey, as the family has manned the bank’s helm for the past three generations.

“The way it’s worked for our family is we’re actually the third generation,” said Paul Welle, the bank’s chairman of the board. “So we’ve had the benefit of having kind of a long-term view, so to speak.”

“It’s definitely rewarding to have worked with family members,” said Hugh. “It truly is a family business for us and a commitment that way, and so we’re proud of that.”

First National Bank Bemidji also partners with a number of non-profit organizations within the community, in an attempt to give back to the city.

“Bemidji’s been a great community,” said Paul. “And we like to think that, you know, we’ve become a part of that.”

“We intensely become involved in many, many community activities through all kinds of non-profit organizations,” explained Hugh. “And so that combination helps Bemidji be a better place and that’s really an important part of who we are.”

By — Justin Othoudt

