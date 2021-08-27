1,912 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,912 new coronavirus cases.
None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 37,424 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 172 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 28
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 28
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 7
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 10
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 14
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.