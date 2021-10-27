1,810 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,810 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 70 and 74
The new cases came from 27,052 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 181 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 20
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 31
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 15
- Koochiching – 5
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 10
- Polk – 26
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 12
- Wadena – 5
