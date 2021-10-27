1,810 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,810 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Polk County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Todd County between the ages of 70 and 74

The new cases came from 27,052 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 181 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 20

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 31

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 15

Koochiching – 5

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 10

Polk – 26

Roseau – 12

Todd – 12

Wadena – 5

