Crow Wing County has roughly $18 million worth of road construction projects scheduled for 2024.

The projects vary from county highway and roadwork to unorganized territory roads in both the first and second assessment districts.

While some road projects – like County Road 142 and Highway 210 – will concern reconstruction, others will be about rehabilitation.

“Typically you resurface a road, you’ll get about 20 years of life out of it,” said Assistant County Engineer Rob Hall. “We try to extend that and if not, extend it, at least make those 20 years more usable and drivable for the public.”

The Crow Wing County Board also adopted the Highway Department’s five-year plan earlier this month, which has about $88 million worth of funding. More information on the plan is available on the county’s website here.