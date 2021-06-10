179 People Arrested at Protest Against Line 3 Pipeline
179 people were arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor trespassing at a protest north of Park Rapids against Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project that took place on Monday.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that demonstrators put up barricades inside of a fenced pumping station, along roadways, and also hauled in a boat where about 20 people chained or attached themselves to it. The group then grew to about 500 protestors.
Over 31 different law enforcement agencies assisted with removing protestors from the property.
