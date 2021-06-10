179 People Arrested at Protest Against Line 3 Pipeline

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

179 people were arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor trespassing at a protest north of Park Rapids against Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project that took place on Monday.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that demonstrators put up barricades inside of a fenced pumping station, along roadways, and also hauled in a boat where about 20 people chained or attached themselves to it. The group then grew to about 500 protestors.

Over 31 different law enforcement agencies assisted with removing protestors from the property.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today