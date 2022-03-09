Lakeland PBS

17 New COVID-19 Deaths, 575 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 9 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 575 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remains at 4.0%. Case growth also remains at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are currently 359 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 48 ICU beds are in use, an increase of 4 from yesterday but a decrease of 23 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 46 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Crow Wing – 6
  • Itasca – 4
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 5
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 2

