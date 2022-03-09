17 New COVID-19 Deaths, 575 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 575 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remains at 4.0%. Case growth also remains at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are currently 359 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 48 ICU beds are in use, an increase of 4 from yesterday but a decrease of 23 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 46 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 5

Crow Wing – 6

Itasca – 4

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 5

Polk – 3

Roseau – 2

Todd – 7

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today