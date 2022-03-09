17 New COVID-19 Deaths, 575 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 575 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remains at 4.0%. Case growth also remains at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people.
There are currently 359 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 48 ICU beds are in use, an increase of 4 from yesterday but a decrease of 23 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 46 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 5
- Crow Wing – 6
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 2
