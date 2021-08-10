Lakeland PBS

1,690 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2021

The state today reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,690 new coronavirus cases. Since there is no state reporting on the weekends anymore, these numbers reflect the totals for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 51,379 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 4.9%, just below the 5% caution threshold. It was as low as 1.1% in the middle of June.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 93 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 4
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 18
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 10
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 12
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 11
  • Wadena – 5

