15th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest Kicks Off

Now in its 15th year, Moondance Events is hosting its Jammin Country Fest, featuring well-known country artists for a three-day event.

Artists such as Jo Dee Messina and David Lee Murphy will be rocking out on the stage from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19. Tickets are still available for purchase at the gate.

The 30th annual Moondance Jam is scheduled for July 22-24.

