15th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest Kicks Off

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 17 2021

Now in its 15th year, Moondance Events is hosting its Jammin Country Fest, featuring well-known country artists for a three-day event.

Artists such as Jo Dee Messina and David Lee Murphy will be rocking out on the stage from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19. Tickets are still available for purchase at the gate.

The 30th annual Moondance Jam is scheduled for July 22-24.

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

