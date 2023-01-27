Lakeland PBS

15-Year-Old Palisade Snowmobiler Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

Mary BalstadJan. 27 2023

A 15-year-old Palisade girl sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Palisade.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on January 26 at approximately 5:52 p.m., Elizabeth Harwig was riding a 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile west along Highway 65 in Shamrock Township. Harwig was crossing the highway near Goshawk Street when she was struck by a Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by 60-year-old Keith Kunkel of McGregor.

Harwig was wearing a helmet but sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a Duluth hospital. Kunkel was not injured and was wearing his seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Road conditions were reported to be dry.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Ambulance Services, and Life Link all assisted on the scene.

