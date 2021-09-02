1,436 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,436 new coronavirus cases.
One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 29,365 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 155 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 17
- Cass – 17
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 25
- Hubbard – 17
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 13
- Roseau – 15
- Todd – 6
