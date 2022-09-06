13-Year-Old Motley Girl Dies in Boat Crash Near Hackensack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 13-year-old girl from Motley has died in a boating incident near Hackensack.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday about 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. Authorities say a 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving the boat when it possibly struck something on or near the shoreline, which caused it to crash.

The Motley girl was thrown forward, and despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, she died at the scene.

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries.

