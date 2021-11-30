Lakeland PBS

12,632 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Nov. 30 2021

The state today reported 12,632 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. Numbers for today’s reported cases came from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There were no deaths reported today as they were not processed on November 25 and 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are 1,532 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 343 are hospitalized in intensive care.

The new cases came from 72,995 tests for a case positivity rate of 17.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 759 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 36
  • Beltrami – 101
  • Cass – 51
  • Clearwater – 9
  • Crow Wing – 106
  • Hubbard – 41
  • Itasca – 108
  • Koochiching – 43
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 86
  • Morrison – 45
  • Polk – 33
  • Roseau – 35
  • Todd – 42
  • Wadena – 18

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

