100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say more than 100,000 Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own have signed up through the state’s insurance exchange so far.

Open enrollment for 2018 health coverage began Nov. 1. Gov. Mark Dayton and MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole released the new enrollment numbers Wednesday.

More than 50,000 Minnesotans already have signed up through the open enrollment period to receive tax credits for health care next year. The tax credits average over $7,200 per year for Minnesota families and are available only through Minnesota’s exchange, called MNsure.

MNsure serves more than 50 percent of Minnesotans who buy their health insurance on the individual market, which includes those who don’t get health insurance through their employer or a program such as Medicare, Medicaid or MinnesotaCare.

Minnesota’s open enrollment period runs until Jan. 14.