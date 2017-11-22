DONATE

LPTV NEWS

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

Clayton Castle
Nov. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say more than 100,000 Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own have signed up through the state’s insurance exchange so far.

Open enrollment for 2018 health coverage began Nov. 1. Gov. Mark Dayton and MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole released the new enrollment numbers Wednesday.

More than 50,000 Minnesotans already have signed up through the open enrollment period to receive tax credits for health care next year. The tax credits average over $7,200 per year for Minnesota families and are available only through Minnesota’s exchange, called MNsure.

MNsure serves more than 50 percent of Minnesotans who buy their health insurance on the individual market, which includes those who don’t get health insurance through their employer or a program such as Medicare, Medicaid or MinnesotaCare.

Minnesota’s open enrollment period runs until Jan. 14.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

MN Supreme Court About To Rule On Legislative Budget Case

Gov. Dayton, United Way Team Up For Minnesota Acts Of Kindness Week

MNsure Open Enrollment To Begin November 1

Deadline Looms For Farmers, Landowners To Have Buffer Strips

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker says she’s exploring ways to force school districts to back off hard-line tactics for students
Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Rep. Tony Cornish & Sen. Dan Schoen Plan To Resign Amid Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sen. Schoen To Resign In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.