$1,000 Scholarship To Award Manufacturing Students In The Area

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 28 2020

High school students that are residents of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd or Wadena counties are encouraged to apply for a new manufacturing scholarship that will help cover the costs of a degree or certificate in manufacturing.

The Manufacturing Scholarship was established in 2017 by the Lakes Area Manufacturing Alliance (LAMA) and Initiative Foundation due to the need of employing those who are skilled in the manufacturing environment. The Central Minnesota manufacturing business community is experiencing a growth in demand for manufacture employees, and with this new scholarship, LAMA sees this opportunity as a great investment to the manufacturing industry.

Students must have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited Minnesota college or university. Additionally, students must be a US Citizen and should be pursing a degree in a manufacturing-related major.

“Unlike many scholarships,” said Bridges Career Academies and Workplace Connection Coordinator Judy Richer, “these funds may be used for more than just tuition. It can help cover the costs of books, tools or other educationally related materials, supplies or expenses.”

Applications are due April 1st.

