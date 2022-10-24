Lakeland PBS

1 Plea, 1 Alternate Approach Avert Trial Over Floyd’s Death

Lakeland News — Oct. 24 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count.

Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he’s convicted, the murder count will be dropped.

Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bovey Man Dies in ATV Crash in Itasca County

Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder on Red Lake Reservation

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

Minnesota 3rd Party US House Candidate Paula Overby Dies

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.