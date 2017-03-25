DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Currents 1016 – Northern Minnesota Veterans Home

For more than a decade, the Northern Minnesota Veterans Home Task Force has been advocating for the construction of a veterans home that would serve the thousands of veterans living in and around Beltrami County. There are about 28,000 veterans living in the 16-county northern Minnesota region. This region includes the counties of Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. Supporters of the veteran home project argue that these veterans are geographically isolated from the existing veteran’s homes in the state, and thus, underserved. In recent weeks, bills have been introduced in the Minnesota House and Senate that would fund the construction of two veteran’s homes, including one here in Bemidji. To talk us through the proposal and its potential impacts, our guests are two men who are veterans themselves. Scotty Allison is the Veterans Service Officer for Beltrami County and Joe Vene is a former Beltrami County Commissioner.

Related Posts

Missing Girl From Bemidji Spotted In Mahnomen Area

Red Lake Off To State For Fourth Straight Year

Roseau Girls Basketball Captures First Title In School History

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Bill said

No, he shouldn't get the death penalty. That's outrageously stupid and barbaric.... Read More

Michael Smith said

This is so wrong who would do that he should get the death penalty... Read More

Jimbo Jones said

As a parent of a BMS student, I receive sports alerts & school announcements... Read More

Ali said

It's public record. The story states that he was arrested "on suspicion of" not... Read More

0

School Bus Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

A crash involving a School Bus sends two people in the hospital. Shortly after 3:00p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office
Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Recently Added

School Bus Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Minnesota Job Numbers

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.