Common Ground 809 – Minnesota Breweries
A look at the past & present of brewing beer in North-Central Minnesota.
In this episode, a local enthusiast of brewing lends insight to its history in North-Central Minnesota. That art and legacy of fermentation continues at Bemidji Brewing and Jack Pine Brewery in Brainerd/Baxter. These businesses share their process of making unique recipes and grant us a tour of their brewpubs.
