Common Ground 808 – Author Michael Meuers & Darwin Sumner Fishing
In this two-segment episode, author & journalist Michael Meuers lends insights into his book detailing the teachings of the late Red Lake Elder, Larry Stillday. Then join Hereditary Chief, Darwin Sumner as he takes an exchange student from Madrid Spain fishing for trout during an ideal summer day on the Red Lake Nation.
