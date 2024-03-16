World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Taking Place in Bemidji Again on Sunday
Like many places around the globe, Bemidji will go green this Sunday when the city will hold its tradition of hosting the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 3 p.m.
The parade route takes 78 paces and spans the distance across Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji from Brigid’s Pub to Keg N’ Cork, located just down the street. Green revelers and their pets can enjoy the pageantry of St. Patrick’s Day and indulge themselves in food and drink like corned beef and cabbage and green beer.
The parade has been known to draw hundreds of spectators to downtown Bemidji. Floats and entries into the parade are still being accepted, and anyone interested can call Keg N’ Cork at 218-444-7600.
