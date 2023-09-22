Woman Hit by Vehicle While Biking Near Crosslake Identified
The woman who was hit while biking near Crosslake last week has now been identified.
The Crosslake Police Department says 24-year-old Patricia Rohde of Crosslake remains hospitalized in St. Cloud and is in critical condition.
Rohde was struck by a motor vehicle around 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. The collision happened on County Road 3 just south of Crosslake.
Emergency responders administered lifesaving measures on Rohde, and she was then flown to a St. Cloud hospital due to her injuries.
Crosslake police officials say the driver of the vehicle that struck her remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.