Woman Hit by Vehicle While Biking Near Crosslake Identified

Lakeland News — Sep. 21 2023

The woman who was hit while biking near Crosslake last week has now been identified.

The Crosslake Police Department says 24-year-old Patricia Rohde of Crosslake remains hospitalized in St. Cloud and is in critical condition.

Rohde was struck by a motor vehicle around 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. The collision happened on County Road 3 just south of Crosslake.

Emergency responders administered lifesaving measures on Rohde, and she was then flown to a St. Cloud hospital due to her injuries.

Crosslake police officials say the driver of the vehicle that struck her remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

