With Legal Cannabis Use Beginning Aug. 1, MN Reminds Drivers to Stay Sober

Lakeland News — Jul. 25 2023

One week from today on August 1, Minnesotans can legally possess and use recreational cannabis and cannabis products. What isn’t changing? It’s still illegal to operate a motor vehicle, boat, off-highway vehicle, or snowmobile while impaired by cannabis.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the DNR want Minnesotans to learn the new law and plan a safe and sober ride if they’re cannabis consumers.

“Our message here today is that driving high is a DWI,” said DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson at a press conference today. “We’re committed to working with our partners to make sure that Minnesotans have accurate information to keep themselves safe on the roads, waterways, and trails.”

“While in a vehicle, it’s illegal for drivers or passengers to use marijuana or any cannabis products or to have open cannabis packaging,” said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “This is similar to the laws around alcohol. You can’t have an open bottle of alcohol in your vehicle or drink while you are driving or riding in that vehicle. The same is true of marijuana and cannabis starting next week.”

Safety officials say cannabis has measurable effects that can impair the ability to drive and react quickly in critical situations, including:

  • Difficulties in road tracking.
  • Lane-position variability.
  • Decreased, divided attention.
  • Impaired executive functions, including route planning, decision making and risk taking.

