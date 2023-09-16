White Earth Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug and Firearm Charges
A White Earth has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm.
44-year-old Redfeather Sturdevant received the sentence with five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court on Sept. 15.
A press release said in June 2022, Sturdevant was selling drugs from his home. Later that month, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home.
Officers found approximately 167 grams of methamphetamine, over 200 pills of fentanyl, and a loaded handgun. Over $1,200 in cash was also found during the search.
Sturdevant pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on April 13.
