Wellpath Selected as New Health Care Provider for Beltrami Co. Jail

Lakeland News — Nov. 4 2023

From left to right: Marlene Andress Administrative Assistant, Jandi Braaten RN, Christina Hawver HAS, Christina Savant, Regional Operations Specialist, Jessica Jones, Regional Director of Operations, Calandra Allen, Jail Administrator and Rebecca Koehn RN. (Credit: Wellpath)

The company Wellpath has announced it has been selected to provide health care at the Beltrami County Adult Correction Center.

According to a press release, Wellpath will enter into a three-year contract with the county to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care at the jail.

In a statement, Synthia Peterson, Wellpath Regional Vice President of Operations, says they are “proud of their partnership with Beltrami County” and will provide care “that patients and the sheriff expect and deserve.”

