Wellpath Selected as New Health Care Provider for Beltrami Co. Jail

The company Wellpath has announced it has been selected to provide health care at the Beltrami County Adult Correction Center.

According to a press release, Wellpath will enter into a three-year contract with the county to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care at the jail.

In a statement, Synthia Peterson, Wellpath Regional Vice President of Operations, says they are “proud of their partnership with Beltrami County” and will provide care “that patients and the sheriff expect and deserve.”

