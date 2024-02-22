Warroad Girls’ Hockey Wins in OT Over Proctor/Hermantown in Class A Quarterfinals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When it comes to Warroad girls’ hockey and the state tournament, you could fill a book with all the statistics they own: most games won, most goals scored, most shots by one team…you get the idea.

But none of that mattered Wednesday night for the Warriors, as they put their back-to-back state titles on the line to be the first team to three-peat since Breck School did it in 2020.

4-seed Warroad faced off with 5-seed Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A quarterfinal, and while the game ended with a tie in regulation, the Warriors won it in overtime 2-1 over the Mirage. Warroad will get a day’s rest before playing 1-seed Academy of Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m.

