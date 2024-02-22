Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Wins in OT Over Proctor/Hermantown in Class A Quarterfinals

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2024

When it comes to Warroad girls’ hockey and the state tournament, you could fill a book with all the statistics they own: most games won, most goals scored, most shots by one team…you get the idea.

But none of that mattered Wednesday night for the Warriors, as they put their back-to-back state titles on the line to be the first team to three-peat since Breck School did it in 2020.

4-seed Warroad faced off with 5-seed Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A quarterfinal, and while the game ended with a tie in regulation, the Warriors won it in overtime 2-1 over the Mirage. Warroad will get a day’s rest before playing 1-seed Academy of Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Confident Ahead of State Tournament

Little Falls Boys’ Wrestling Clinches 1st State Appearance Since 2012

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Shuts Out Cambridge-Isanti in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Brainerd Dance Wins 1st State Title in 25 Years in High Kick

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.