Warroad Girls’ Hockey Comes from Behind to Take Section 8A Title Over Crookston

Coming into Thursday, six girls’ hockey teams had punched their tickets to the state hockey tournament, and eight more would do so that night. The back-to-back reigning state champion Warroad Warriors wanted to be one of those teams as they vied for their ninth consecutive Section 8A title.

Warroad was the top seed facing off with 2-seed Crookston, a rematch of the previous two section championship games. The Warriors were down 2-0 late in the first period, but they came back to beat the Pirates 3-2. Warroad has now beaten Crookston in the section championship three years in a row.

