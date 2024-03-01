Lakeland PBS

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Going Back to State After Upsetting East Grand Forks in 2OT

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2024

In Section 8A on Thursday, 2-seed Warroad was playing top seed East Grand Forks, where they Warriors were trying to punch their ticket to the X for the fourth straight year.

The game would go to double overtime, where Broden Hontvet scored from the back door to win it for the Warriors 4-3 over East Grand Forks. They scored all four goals on power plays tonight and will be headed back to the state tournament for the fourth straight year.

