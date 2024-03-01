Warroad Boys’ Hockey Going Back to State After Upsetting East Grand Forks in 2OT
In Section 8A on Thursday, 2-seed Warroad was playing top seed East Grand Forks, where they Warriors were trying to punch their ticket to the X for the fourth straight year.
The game would go to double overtime, where Broden Hontvet scored from the back door to win it for the Warriors 4-3 over East Grand Forks. They scored all four goals on power plays tonight and will be headed back to the state tournament for the fourth straight year.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.