Wadena Assisted Living Facility to Appeal Results of Neglect Investigation
An assisted living facility in Wadena plans to appeal the Minnesota Department of Health’s conclusion that it neglected a resident when staff failed to assess a resident’s ability to use bed rails after she experienced a change in condition.
The resident at The Meadows of Wadena became entrapped in a bed rail on July 30 and died. The Health Department determined in its investigation that maltreatment occurred and the facility was responsible for the maltreatment.
The Meadows released a statement today calling the death a tragic loss and offered their deepest sympathies to family and friends of the woman who died. The statement went on to say that while they have “deep respect” for the Department of Health’s role and responsibilities, they believe the facts do not match the conclusion MDH reached, which is why they are appealing the decision.
The statement says that The Meadows has every expectation that an independent examination of the facts will substantiate their position.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.