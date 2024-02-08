Lakeland PBS

Visiting Speaker Discusses Sex Trafficking Awareness at Bemidji High School

Rachel Thomas, the founder of Sowers Educational Group, talked about raising awareness for sex trafficking last week at Bemidji High School. Participants at the event learned about the risk factors that lead to human trafficking and how to avoid and overcome these dangers.

Thomas offers an online course called The Cool Aunt Series that teaches teens the seven risks that can lead to sex trafficking. More information can be found here.

