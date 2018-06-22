Visit Bemidji & Explore Minnesota
In a recent contest, the city of Bemidji was named BEST Minnesota Town. By winning, the allure of Bemidji will be showcased to residents and would-be tourists throughout Minnesota. We are joined by Susan Goudge, Executive Director of Visit Bemidji, and David Bergman, Regional Representative from Explore Minnesota to discuss not only the contest, but also the impact and importance of tourism to the Bemidji economy.
