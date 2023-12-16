US Forest Service Denies Expansion Plans for Lutsen Ski Resort

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Forest Service’s Superior National Forest has issued a final record of decision on the proposed 495-acre Lutsen Ski Hill Proposed Expansion Area.

The Superior National Forest has selected the “No Action” alternative and will not be approving the permit application. According to a press release from the Forest Service, the decision was based on findings through the National Environmental Policy Act process and tribal consultation.

The release says several significant factors led to the “No Action” decision, including:

impacts to tribal resources and access,

potential effects to numerous natural and cultural resources specific to this unique area,

negative impacts to the Superior Hiking Trail users and backcountry hikers,

impacts to the adjacent Lutsen Scientific and Natural Area,

and a variety of natural resource impacts, including hydrology, water quality and quantity

Lutsen Mountains was hoping to expand so it could add more runs, lifts, and other facilities and essentially double its skiable terrain in the Sawtooth Mountains along the North Shore of Lake Superior. It’s one of the largest ski areas in the Midwest.

