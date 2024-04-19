Update: More BSU Hockey Players Enter Transfer Portal

The college hockey season may be finished, but the revolving door that is the transfer portal continues to rotate. This week saw some more movement for both the men’s and women’s team at Bemidji State.

On Monday, Logan Acheson entered the transfer portal. The sophomore defenseman appeared in 28 games this season for the Beavs, amassing four total points on two goals and two assists.

Later in the week, junior goaltender Abbie Thompson would enter the portal as well. She saw ice time in 20 games this year, allowing just over five goals per game with a save percentage of .867.

Acheson is the fourth Beaver on the men’s side to be leaving, but they have added two players from the portal, including the leading scorer from Niagara University, senior forward Carter Randklev.

On the women’s side, Thompson is the third player headed in the portal and the second goalie to do so. On the flip side, senior goaltender Josie Bothun from Penn State is still the only player on their way from the portal.

Full list of players going into and out of the transfer portal:

BSU Men’s Hockey

Commits from Portal:

A.J. Macaulay – So. D, Alaska Fairbanks

Carter Randklev – Sr. F, Niagara (leading scorer)

In the Transfer Portal:

Jakub Lewandowski – Jr. F – no commitment

Eric Pohlkamp – Fr. D – Denver (SJ Sharks 2023 5th round pick)

Alexander Lundman – Jr. F – no commitment

Logan Acheson – So. D – no commitment

BSU Women’s Hockey



Commits from Portal:

Josie Bothun – Sr. G – Penn State

In the Transfer Portal: