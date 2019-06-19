Lakeland PBS
Two People Arrested After Drug Bust On The Leech Lake Reservation

Jun. 19 2019

Two people have been arrested for drug possession on the Leech Lake Reservation. One of them is also facing an additional charge of child endangerment.

Agents from the Paul Bunyan Drug task Force executed a search warrant from illegal drugs in the “Norway Heights” area of Cass Lake on Monday, June 17th. Upon executing the search warrant, methamphetamine, Gabapentin, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia items were located inside the home.

Vicky Goggleye, 41, is facing charges of 5th degree possession of controlled substance and child endangerment. Norman Goggleye, 43, is also facing a charge of 5th degree possession of controlled substance.

Additional charges will be sought for other individuals for felon in possession of a firearm.

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office during the execution of the search warrant.

The Leech Lake Police Department says they will continue to be proactive in it’s approach at protecting the community. They ask that anyone with information related to the sales or possession of illegal drugs within the Leech Lake Reservation contact the department’s Narcotic Investigators at (218)335-8277. You can also send a email to tips@llpolice.org

Shirelle Moore

