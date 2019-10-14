Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two New Restaurant Chains To Open Locations In Baxter

Oct. 14 2019

Two popular food chains are preparing to open new locations in Baxter in a new development called the Baxter Retail North Building.

The new building is located off of Highway 371 in the Baxter business district and will feature a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Five Guys Burger and Fries restaurant. The development has been long in the making and is located near the parking lot of Gander Outdoors which opened earlier this year.

“It’s always great to see new business in town. Anytime you can have great businesses come in and open and certainly businesses like this which are so popular I think provide great service to the community and so it’s just great all around,” said Josh Doty, Baxter Community Development Director.

The building will also house the Baxter Verizon store. If all goes as planned the two new restaurants hope to open by Thanksgiving.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

City Of Baxter Now Accepting Credit Cards For Utility Bill Payments

Business Network International Launches New Chapter In Brainerd

Special Guest Jeanne Crain To Speak On Banking at Rosenmeier Forum

Bemidji Gander Outdoors To Close

Latest Story

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Bemidji State University Assistant Professor of Biology, Dr. Jacob Haus, and his students will be conducting evening spotlight surveys to assess
Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Boat Capsizes On North Long Lake Near Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash Near Federal Dam, MN

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

BSU Football Riding High After Homecoming Comeback

Posted on Oct. 12 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gives Up 4 Unanswered to Tie St. Cloud State

Posted on Oct. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.