Two New Restaurant Chains To Open Locations In Baxter

Two popular food chains are preparing to open new locations in Baxter in a new development called the Baxter Retail North Building.

The new building is located off of Highway 371 in the Baxter business district and will feature a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Five Guys Burger and Fries restaurant. The development has been long in the making and is located near the parking lot of Gander Outdoors which opened earlier this year.

“It’s always great to see new business in town. Anytime you can have great businesses come in and open and certainly businesses like this which are so popular I think provide great service to the community and so it’s just great all around,” said Josh Doty, Baxter Community Development Director.

The building will also house the Baxter Verizon store. If all goes as planned the two new restaurants hope to open by Thanksgiving.