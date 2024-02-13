Lakeland PBS

Two Dead from Carbon Monoxide Exposure in Mille Lacs County

Lakeland News — Feb. 12 2024

Mille Lacs County authorities say two people in the county died from exposure to carbon monoxide yesterday.

Deputies responded to a home near Princeton around eight last night on a report of a possible overdose. 27-year-old Marcos Larson of Princeton and a female whose identity has not yet been released were found dead in the home. Princeton Fire and Rescue determined there were lethal amounts of carbon monoxide in the home.

Sheriff Kyle Burton says it appears at this stage of the investigation, the occupants of the house were using a gas-powered generator to power some space heaters, in addition to propane heaters, to heat the house. There was no power or running water in the house at the time of the incident.

The 911 caller was also hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure. Her condition is not known.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

