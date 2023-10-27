Top-Seeded Nevis Tigers Girls’ Volleyball Poised for Deep Section Run
The Nevis girls’ volleyball team has won over 20 games in each of the past three seasons, but the previous two years they fell short of their goal of winning the Section 5A title after back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the quarterfinals.
This year, the Tigers brought a new attitude to the court to avoid a repeat of past woes. The squad focused up and found a level discipline during practice that garnered a 22-6 regular season record and earned them the number one seed on the western side of the 5A bracket. They say the family atmosphere of the squad makes all the hard work fun and enjoyable.
Nevis girls’ volleyball last made it to the state tournament in 2013. Their next game will be against eighth-ranked Laporte in the Section 5A tournament, which takes place Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 PM.