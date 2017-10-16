DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Time To Check For Invasive Species

Josh Peterson
Oct. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

As we head into the Fall season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding lake property owners to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

The MnDNR says that new zebra mussel infestations were initially reported by people making end of season inspections of docks, boats and boat lifts.

“These recent confirmations serve as a reminder of the importance of carefully examining all equipment when taking it out of the water,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor.

It’s especially important to follow Minnesota’s law and keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water.

Anyone transporting a dock or lift from the adjacent shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walk! Bike! Fun! Is Training Educators About Bike Safety

Minnesota Mostly On Track For 1st Buffer Strip Law Deadline

Parents: Minnesota Man Among Las Vegas Victims

Expert: Minnesota Sex Offenders Program Broken

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Latest Story

Gov. Dayton Participates In Pheasant Hunt

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — The seventh annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt proved to be difficult for hunters in the Marshall area.
Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Gov. Dayton Participates In Pheasant Hunt

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

With Rodgers Out, Vikings Cruise Past The Packers 23-10

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

BSU Women's Hockey Falls Against Minnesota In Game 1 Of Series

Posted on Oct. 14 2017

Paul Bunyan Land Transforms Into The Haunted Hidden Hollows For Halloween

Posted on Oct. 14 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Takes Win Over Minnesota-Duluth In Season Opener

Posted on Oct. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.