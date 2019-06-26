Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard Selected As New Sanford Center Executive Director

Jun. 26 2019

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard

The Sanford Center in Bemidji has a new executive director, and she’s a familiar face.

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard tells Lakeland News that she has been selected to replace Jeff Kossow, who resigned this spring to take a different job in the state of Washington. According to her LinkedIn page, Vickaryous-Hubbard has worked for VenuWorks for a little more than three years, and most recently served as the associate executive director for the Sanford Center. Prior to that, she was the director of food and beverage for the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Vickaryous-Hubbard tells Lakeland News that she is thrilled to have the opportunity, and that to be able to do what she loves in the community she lives in is incredibly rewarding. She says she’s looking forward to working with community partners in her new role.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Center Hosts First Ever Lakeside Flea Market

VenuWorks & Bemidji City Council Discuss The Next Sanford Center Executive Director

2nd Annual Women’s Expo Held At Sanford Center

2nd Annual Bemidji Women’s Expo Ready To Kick Off

Latest Story

Beltrami County Historical Society Unveils New Bemidji State University Exhibit

The Beltrami County Historical Society unveiled a new exhibit today to recognize of Bemidji State University’s centennial year. BSU’s
Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Historical Society Unveils New Bemidji State University Exhibit

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Family Spirit Program Of Leech Lake Hosts 2nd Annual "Welcome Babies" Ceremony

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club Participates In Amateur Radio Field Day

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Northwoods Adventure: City Of Bemidji Celebrates Eagle John Mathisen Day

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Brainerd Community Theatre Celebrates 50 Years With "The Sunshine Boys"

Posted on Jun. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate