Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard Selected As New Sanford Center Executive Director

The Sanford Center in Bemidji has a new executive director, and she’s a familiar face.

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard tells Lakeland News that she has been selected to replace Jeff Kossow, who resigned this spring to take a different job in the state of Washington. According to her LinkedIn page, Vickaryous-Hubbard has worked for VenuWorks for a little more than three years, and most recently served as the associate executive director for the Sanford Center. Prior to that, she was the director of food and beverage for the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Vickaryous-Hubbard tells Lakeland News that she is thrilled to have the opportunity, and that to be able to do what she loves in the community she lives in is incredibly rewarding. She says she’s looking forward to working with community partners in her new role.