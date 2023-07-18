Lakeland PBS

Thousands Attend Weekend Car Shows in Bemidji

Mary BalstadJul. 18 2023

Bemidji was the place to be this past weekend for car fans and enthusiasts.

With two car shows taking place on Saturday, July 15, fans from around Minnesota and from out of the state gathered to share their enthusiasm for four-wheel rides.

The first show was the 4th Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine. Over 70 Corvettes showed up to Dondelinger’s in Bemidji to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first Corvette to leave the line. From a ’58 to a 2023 model, this car show displayed the legacy of this one vehicle and its owners.

“Cars are a way of personal expression. For me, I’m a kind of a classic oldies guy,” said Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine Co-Founder Jim Hess. “But there are people that want to have the latest and greatest, and so they can do that. So a Corvette gives you a chance to kind of express yourself, too.”

Across Bemidji, the Sanford Center held their first annual Babes Burnout Car Show. Over 3,000 people attended the new event, and 130 cars from across the Midwest and Canada filled the parking lot.

“We’ve got antiques, we’ve got classics, we’ve got muscle cars. And then, we’ve got some new stuff, too,” said Sanford Center Director of Sales and Babes Burnout Co-Chair Ethan Rogers. “So it covers all genres, which is what we were looking for, kind of blending that old school and new school together.”

“Everyone drives [a car] for the most part,” said Sanford Center Assistant General Manager and Babes Burnout Co-Chair Bobby Anderson. “And so whether you’re the older cars or the newer cars, the imports, everybody’s got a niche.”

The second annual Babes Burnout is already in the work and will be held on July 13, 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Former Beaver Zach Whitecloud Holds Autograph Session in Bemidji

Enthusiasts to Celebrate 70 Years of Corvettes at 4th Annual Bemidji Shine & Show Event

Hellzapoppin Performer Breaks World Record at Sanford Center

Inaugural True North Guns N’ Hoses Charity Boxing Event Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.