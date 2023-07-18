Thousands Attend Weekend Car Shows in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji was the place to be this past weekend for car fans and enthusiasts.

With two car shows taking place on Saturday, July 15, fans from around Minnesota and from out of the state gathered to share their enthusiasm for four-wheel rides.

The first show was the 4th Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine. Over 70 Corvettes showed up to Dondelinger’s in Bemidji to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first Corvette to leave the line. From a ’58 to a 2023 model, this car show displayed the legacy of this one vehicle and its owners.

“Cars are a way of personal expression. For me, I’m a kind of a classic oldies guy,” said Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine Co-Founder Jim Hess. “But there are people that want to have the latest and greatest, and so they can do that. So a Corvette gives you a chance to kind of express yourself, too.”

Across Bemidji, the Sanford Center held their first annual Babes Burnout Car Show. Over 3,000 people attended the new event, and 130 cars from across the Midwest and Canada filled the parking lot.

“We’ve got antiques, we’ve got classics, we’ve got muscle cars. And then, we’ve got some new stuff, too,” said Sanford Center Director of Sales and Babes Burnout Co-Chair Ethan Rogers. “So it covers all genres, which is what we were looking for, kind of blending that old school and new school together.”

“Everyone drives [a car] for the most part,” said Sanford Center Assistant General Manager and Babes Burnout Co-Chair Bobby Anderson. “And so whether you’re the older cars or the newer cars, the imports, everybody’s got a niche.”

The second annual Babes Burnout is already in the work and will be held on July 13, 2024.

