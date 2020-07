Click to print (Opens in new window)

New Bemidji boys basketball head coach Steve Thompson has always wanted to be a head coach. The longtime lumberjack assistant coach took over the boys basketball program reigns from Travis Peterson back in May. Now he’s trying to build some offseason team chemistry, while still following all of the new COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been put in place.